Man killed, 3 injured in bike blast

PESHAWAR - A blast in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s capital of Pe­shawar has killed at least one person and injured three others, local police said Wednesday. “The blast took place after a bomb planted in motorcycle exploded. We are gathering information on the nature of the blast. Initial re­ports suggest that the blast took place when the motor­cycle was being repaired,” the police said. The incident took place near a hotel on the Ring Road in the provincial capital. The owner of the mo­torcycle in among the injured while one of the injured is in critical condition, the po­lice added. Meanwhile, the bomb disposal unit said that a 200-gram magnet impro­vised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. The police said the IED de­vice is often used in incidents involving family feuds.