Friday, May 19, 2023
Man kills wife over domestic dispute

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MEHRABPUR-A husband killed his wife due to domestic issues in Mehrbpur district of Sindh province, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to the media reports, the husband was infuriated due to domestic issues and killed his wife during the heat of moment. The incident was observed in Nonari Mohalla area of Mehrabpur district.

According to the police, the suspect Wakeel Nonari later appeared in the police station himself along with the weapon of murder. 

The police claimed that the suspects will be treated according to the law and justice will be prevailed. Police has started further investigation.

