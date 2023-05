LARKANA-The Class 10 English paper was leaked on Thursday in Larkana before the start of the exam. In Tangwani, the paper of English was widely shared on WhatsApp.

The students openly used cell phones in the examination centers to solve the papers as the teachers were their facilitators and the administration was the silent spectators. The tall claims of the Larkana Board to prevent cheating in exams dashed to pieces as the administration completely failed to stop cheating during exams.