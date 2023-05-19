Meghan and Prince Harry looked nervous, says New York taxi driver

NEW YORK-A New York City cab driver who drove the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for about 10 minutes on Tuesday night as they tried to shake off photographers has said the couple were clearly nervous during the short journey. Sukhcharn Singh, who goes by the name Sonny, told the BBC he picked them up at a local police precinct in Midtown Manhattan. Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson has said in a statement that the couple endured a “relentless pursuit” that lasted for more than two hours. But Mr Singh, who witnessed one part of the drama, did not characterise his drive as a dangerous chase by paparazzi. Dressed in a navy blue shirt and speaking to reporters outside his family’s home in Queens, Mr Singh described the headline-making drive. “I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab,” he said. “We got blocked by a garbage truck, and all of a sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures.” Harry and Meghan were about to share their destination when the security guard made the call to return to the police precinct. “They looked nervous, I think they were being chased the whole day or something,” Mr Singh said. “They were pretty nervous, but the security guard, he was on it.” In a statement, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said they had experienced a “near-catastrophic car chase” on Tuesday. New York police confirmed an incident and said numerous photographers “made their transport challenging”, but that there were no reported collisions or injuries. One of the paparazzi drivers reportedly involved in the car chase has said it was “very tense” trying to keep up with their vehicle. Speaking anonymously to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the driver said: “They did a lot of blocking and there was a lot of different types of manoeuvres to stop what was happening.” He added: “If it was dangerous and catastrophic, it was more than likely based on the person that was driving.” Photo agency Backgrid USA said it received photos of the event from photographers, “three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle”. The agency said it took Prince Harry’s allegations seriously and would be conducting its own investigation, but that according to the photographers, “there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident”.

“It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” the agency added.