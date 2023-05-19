Friday, May 19, 2023
Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

Web Desk
10:00 AM | May 19, 2023
National

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours. 

However, rain thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad eighteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta fourteen, Gilgit fifteen, Muzaffarabad seventeen and  Murree thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar and Shopian, hot and dry in Jammu, while cloudy and chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh four, Pulwama and Baramulla eleven, Shopian and Anantnag  twelve degree centigrade.

