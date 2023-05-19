More leaders, ex-MPs disembark PTI bandwagon

ISLAMABAD - As more leaders and former lawmak­ers of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are quitting the party over its anti-army stance, former special as­sistant to then prime minister Imran Khan on climate change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday also announced to leave the party due to May 9 riots.

Addressing a press conference here, Aslam said that he was unable to continue with the ongoing agenda of PTI. He added that the party had adopted a “destructive” path.

“I am leaving PTI,” he said, adding that there was no pressure on him. He said the events of May 9 reflected an “agenda” that he could never be a part of. He fur­ther said that this sort of agenda fulfilled the dreams of enemies. “I cannot work with the party under such circumstanc­es.” Aslam expressed his shock over the attacks on military installations alleged­ly by PTI workers following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan in a graft case. “We did not even spare the monuments of our martyrs,” he regretted. Separate­ly, PTI’s deputy information secretary Dr Mohammad Amjad also announced to quit the party. Meanwhile, some former lawmakers of PTI from south Punjab also announced to quit the party during a press conference held in Multan. Re­sponding to the development, PTI Sec­retary Information Farrukh Habib in a twitter statement said that the party had not issued tickets for Punjab Assembly polls to these politicians. He said that he was not surprised if they quit the party as they were no more in PTI.