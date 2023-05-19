Friday, May 19, 2023
NA body rejects proposal ‘Hajj pilgrimage through sea’

Agencies
May 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    National Assembly standing com­mittee on Maritime Affairs has re­jected the proposal of starting Hajj pilgrimage through sea due to its impracticability, considering the fi­nancial cost, transportation time, and other logistical challenges.

The Maritime Ministry tabled the proposal before the Senate body, which met on Thursday un­der the chairmanship of Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi.

During the meeting, the com­mittee recommended that the es­tablishments, airport and infra­structure around the vicinity of Gawadar to be named after the persons, who played an important role for the acquisition of Gawadar port from Oman as they were the national heroes.

Responding to the briefing on pro­vincial job quotas in the Maritime Ministry, the body expressed con­cerns regarding the disproportion­ately low quotas for Balochistan and Sindh, while high quota for Punjab. 

The members emphasized that the quotas for Sindh and Baloch­istan must be increased, as Mar­itime Affairs holds greater rele­vance for littoral areas.

The Ministry on-boarded the Committee upon multiple land lit­igation cases of Karachi Port Trust, and put a way forward for the reso­lution of the issue of encroachment upon the land belonging to Karachi Port Trust. 

Furthermore, the Committee also directed the Ministry to check upon the feasibility of introduc­tion of a ferry service from Kara­chi to Chabahar. 

The meeting was attended by the members of national assembly in­cluding Azhar Qayyum Nahra, See­ma Mohiuddin Jameeli, Kamal Ud­din, Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.

