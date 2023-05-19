NA to issue reminders to absent PML MNAs before taking action

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Secretariat is likely to issue reminders to MNAs who are absent from proceedings without informing the concerned office before taking any action. Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, announced the absence of two MNAs, Hussain Elahi and Moonis Elahi, from the House for 40 consecutive days of its sittings. Both MNAs belong to the PML and won seats in the 2018 elections.
According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, if a member is absent without leave for 40 consecutive days, the speaker shall inform the assembly, and any member may move to declare the absent member’s seat vacant. Before making a final decision, the speaker will send a notice to these parliamentarians. The matter may also be discussed during the upcoming National Assembly session on May 22.