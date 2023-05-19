Nadal to miss French Open, 2024 likely to be last year of career

MALLORCA-Rafael Nadal, the 14-time Roland Garros winner, has announced that he will miss the French Open due to an ongoing hip injury sustained at the Australian Open earlier this year. In a press conference at his tennis academy in Mallorca, Spain, Nadal revealed that he expects the 2024 season to be his last year of professional tennis.

Nadal, known for his dominance on clay courts, has participated in Roland Garros every year since his first major win in Paris in 2005. However, his injury has not healed as expected, and he acknowledges that returning to compete this year is impossible. He has decided to take a break from playing and focus on a full recovery for what he anticipates will be his farewell season in 2024.

The 36-year-old Spaniard expressed uncertainty about his return, stating that he needs to assess how his body responds before setting a specific date. He is concerned about his ability to compete at the highest level and contend for Grand Slam titles. Nonetheless, he hopes to give himself the opportunity to bid farewell to the sport at the pinnacle of his performance.

The French Open organizers expressed their understanding and support for Nadal’s decision, sending a message on Twitter acknowledging the difficulty of his choice and expressing hopes for his return in the following year. Fellow players, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, also shared their disappointment at Nadal’s absence and wished him a swift recovery.

Nadal’s absence from the French Open leaves the tournament wide open, with Medvedev noting that even an imperfectly fit Nadal would still be a favorite. Despite his recent injury struggles, Nadal triumphed over Casper Ruud in last year’s French Open final, adding another title to his already impressive record.

The withdrawal from the French Open follows Nadal’s decision to skip several claycourt tournaments earlier this season in order to focus on recuperating from his hip injury. His absence from competition has resulted in a drop in the world rankings, currently placing him at 14th.

Nadal’s 14 French Open titles make him the most successful player at a single major tournament, and his remarkable 112-3 record in Paris has earned him the title of “King of Clay.” He expressed the emotional difficulty of missing this significant event but emphasized the need to prioritize his long-term well-being.

Looking ahead, Nadal mentioned that one of his goals for next year is to participate in the Paris Olympics, where the tennis tournament will be held at Roland Garros. He sees it as an additional motivation for his return and an opportunity to take better care of his body after enduring years of injuries. Regardless of his presence, Nadal believes Roland Garros will continue to thrive and produce new champions.