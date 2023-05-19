Narowal all set to host National T10 match on 28th

LAHORE -District Narowal is all set to host the National T-10 match at Narowal Cricket Ground on May 28 with the soft opening of the Narowal Sport City.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to be the chief guest. The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the friendly National T-10 match to be played at the recently constructed Narowal Cricket Ground. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, attended by the Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), DG Pakistan Sport Board, Chairman PCB Management Committee (via Zoom), DPO and Deputy Commissioner, Narowal, Director PTV Sports and other relevant stakeholders.

The Narowal Sports City has 14 stadiums and courts of sports, such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton court and other games besides swimming pools.

While chairing the meeting, the Minister directed the relevant stakeholders to complete all the arrangements by May 22 as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to be the chief guest at the occasion. Besides, other dignitaries, members of parliament and retired cricketers will be invited to the occasion. Leading players from National level will be participating in the match.

“The key objective is to provide the best platform to the youth of the country, “ said Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal while chairing the meeting, who believes that youth of the country has a huge potential to transform the country.

During the meeting, it was also decided that PTV Sports will broadcast the match live while DPO is directed to ensure security arrangement. Besides, Police and Rangers will be deployed. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner, Narowal will be a focal person for the coordination among all the stakeholders. He will chair a meeting on May 20 at Narowal Cricket Ground which will be attended by the DG PSB and one representative each from PCB and PTV to finalize the arrangements.

Earlier, Najam Sethi informed the participants that all arrangements have been finalizedregarding pitch and the ground. He said that a special PCB team was deployed at the spot which completed the technical things of the match. The DG PSB also apprised the meeting about the so far steps taken by the Board. The Minister directed him to immediately complete the pending work while ensuring his presence on the spot on May 22.

Similarly, it was decided that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will start its advertisement one week before the match and all steps will be taken to facilitate the spectators and players.

It is noted that last time over 10,000 spectators were present at the ground, which was a huge number. However, it is expected that this time numbers will increase.

Since the government came into power in April 2022, several initiatives have been taken for the country’s youth and construction of a 250-mini sports complex across the country at the district level is a part of the PM Youth Initiatives which was launched in October last year to provide basic facilities to the youth.