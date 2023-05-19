NDRMF to fund over Rs 3billion for rehab, reconstruction of Flood Schemes in Sindh

The National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) will fund over Rs3 billion to the Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh, for its project titled Building Resilience of Damaged Flood Mitigation Structures Along River Indus in Sindh Resilience and Adaptive Population in Disaster (RAPID).

The funding cost of Rs. 3,011,460,076/- (Rs. three billion eleven million four hundred sixty thousand seventy-six only) would help the provincial government to ensure its rehabilitation and reconstruction of Flood Schemes in Sindh, a news release said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NDRMF, Bilal Anwar and Abdullah Bhurgri, Project Director of Flood Emergency and Reconstruction Projects Sindh Irrigation Department signed the contract.

On the occasion, they said financial support would be extended to the respective entities as grant financing. However, the Grant Implementation Agreement between NDRMF and the Irrigation Department, Government of Sindh, was signed in this regard.

The Project is designed for the Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of four schemes that received major damages and losses during the monsoon floods in 2022 in districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Sujawal and Matiari and needed rehabilitation on an urgent basis as any flooding of similar nature may cause damages to life and property.

The details of the scheme included Stone Apron and Stone Pitching Along SM Bund from Mile 70/7 to 72/0 in Moro Bund Sub Division, Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Stud/Apron along SM Bund at Mile 12/0 to 12/7 and Bakhri Loop Bund Mile 0/0 to 0/1 in Kandiaro Bund Sub Division, Rehabilitation, Raising and Strengthening of Spurs Along Surjani Complex Bund Sujawal of Pinyari Circle Hyderabad Kotri Barrage Region Hyderabad, Recouping of Stone Spurs Mile 142/3 and Stone Studs Mile 136/1 Along S.M Bund in Hala (Irrigation) Division Hala.

With 578,000 targeted beneficiaries and protecting 127,476 Hectares of agricultural land against the negative impacts of multiple natural disasters.