Nepra holds NTDC responsible for Oct’22 partial system blackout

ISLAMABAD-The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has held the National Transmission Dispatch Company (NTDC) responsible for partial system blackout in the country on October 13, 2022, for failure to complete the dedicated T/Line for evacuation of power from K2 & K3 power plants.

In the inquiry report on partial system collapse that occurred on October 13, 2022, NEPRA has said that mechanical failure of hardware/conductor of 500kV K2/K3 —NKI T/Line & 500kV K2/K3 ~Jamshoro T/Line and false signal generated from 500kV Gatti G/Station caused tripping of 500kV T/Lines in the South and partially in North, which resulted in the tripping of power plants on account of under frequency & over voltage. On October 13, 2022 at 9:33am breakdown of the power supply system occurred which plunged a significant regions of the country into dark. NEPRA took notice of the incident and constituted a six member inquiry committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Regarding restoration of power supply within reasonable time, the regulator said that the system was restored within reasonable time. Recommendation given in the inquiry report of NEPRA regarding total power collapse that occurred on January 09, 2021 & NTDC Inquiry Report dated October 13, 2022 regarding partial shutdown are still under implementation. On remedial measures/recommendations, the report said that the existing interim arrangement may immediately be reinforced with standard hardware. Aging factor of conductor and quality of material before and proper workmanship during the execution of interim arrangement must be ensured. Periodic maintenance/monitoring activities, specially the interim, arrangement designed K2/K3 Circuits, must be ensured as per SOP. Pending work of dedicated transmission lines for evacuation of power from K2 and K3 plants must completed on top priority. VAR compensations study shall be carried out and required measures in light of study shall be taken to avoid Power Swing.