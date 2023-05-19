One killed, six injured as Sirajul Haq's cavalcade comes under suicide attack

A man was killed and six others were injured in a tragic incident of a suicide attack near Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq's cavalcade in Zhob on Friday.

According to police, Mr Haq remained safe during the blast. The JI chief was scheduled to deliver a speech in Zhob.

The sources divulged Mr Haq reached the police line safely, adding the JI's convoy was entering Zhob from Quetta.

Mr Haq arrived in Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob where his political gathering was scheduled. JI spokesperson Faisal Sharif said in a video message that when he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up.

Sources privy to the development said the body of the attacker was taken to the civil hospital, while six injured people were shifted to a hospital. Two children are among the injured.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the explosion near Mr Haq's cavalcade in Zhob, expressing good wishes for Mr Haq.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari directed immediate treatment of those injured in the blast. "The explosion near Sirajul Haq's convoy should be immediately investigated," he added.

Those responsible for the explosion should be brought to justice, he added.