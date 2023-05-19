The government’s ill-thought-out decision to ban cryptocurrency services online in the country will have a bigger negative impact than the state expects. While it has mostly gone under the radar, cryptocurrency and NFT trading in Pakistan are immensely popular among younger generations as a source of income and investment.

While the government’s concerns over FATF regulations are understandable, it is unclear how the finance ministry can simply ignore the fact that Pakistan is considered one of the fastest adopters of cryptocurrency globally, only behind some leading markets such as China, India and the US. Experts estimate that Pakistani citizens are holding around $20 billion in cryptocurrency. For the most part, this is wealth generated through cryptocurrency trading itself. The fact that Pakistani investors have made this much money in the past decade shows the potential this digital economy has for our citizens.

One can draw a comparison with neighbouring India, where the situation was similar in terms of investment in cryptocurrency. A lot of the profits made in the space were reinvested to create new projects and this has made India’s crypto market much bigger and more profitable than before, contributing significantly to the economy as a result.

Conversely in Pakistan, it is clear that our economic managers are completely out of touch with the times. While we struggle to unlock funding from the IMF that is not sufficient and still struggle to manage aspects of the economy that other countries no longer see an as issue—price management, hoarding and collusion to name a few—we are losing important potential for future growth.

Time and again, both the PTI and now the PDM allied government have made policies that have been roundly criticised by the younger generations. From placing the freelance industry in a chokehold to now attempting to completely kill the crypto industry, each and every finance minister has dragged us back towards an economic model that no longer works. It is time for Ms Aisha Ghaus Pasha and Mr Ishaq Dar to listen to people that are more in keeping with today’s world.