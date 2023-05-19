Pakistan Chemical Forum inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE-Caretaker minister for local government Ibrahim Hassan Murad Thursday said that the government was preparing such budget documents which could be approved from the next Punjab Assembly. “Caretaker government cannot give complete budget. We are carrying out such paperwork which next government can get approved from the House”, he said while speaking at inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Chemical Forum at Expo Centre on Thursday.

Pakistan Chemistry Council and B2B Media (Pvt) Limited have arranged the three-day event which will conclude on Saturday. The show is serving as the biggest trade platform to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products. It aims at providing a platform for industry-academia linkage and also serves as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of the country at the international level in particular. The trade show and conferences are covering a wide scope through focus themes. A vast range of products from local and foreign companies are displayed at more than 250 stalls. More than 120 delegates from Europe, Japan, China and Middle East are attending the exhibition. Seminars and conferences will also be part of this show where participants will get a chance to attend presentations of key personnel from industry and academia.

The minister promised giving maximum relief to the business community in the next budget despite huge difficulties. He said that the government was committed to resolve the issues and facilitate the business community. The minister also visited different stalls. Earlier, CEO Bin Rasheed Mr Moazzam Rasheed briefed the participants about the mega event.