Pakistan, Iran open new chapter in relations

PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurate border market, electricity transmission line n Shehbaz Sharif says Islamabad, Tehran to finalise free trade agreement soon n President Raisi calls for resolution of regional disputes through dialogue n Says Iran desires to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector.

PAK-IRAN BORDER - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Rai­si on Thursday inau­gurated the first bor­der market as relations warm between the two countries. Both the leaders also inaugurat­ed an electricity trans­mission line, which will provide some of Paki­stan’s remote regions with Iranian electricity.

In a televised meeting, PM Sharif, sitting next to Raisi, assured him Paki­stan would do its best to improve security along the Iranian border. He added that both sides agreed to enhance trade and economic ties, and extended an invitation to Raisi to visit the Paki­stani capital, Islamabad.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif also said that Pakistan and Iran have decided to finalise the Free Trade Agreement soon to exploit the im­mense potential in trade and investment. The bi­lateral ties and coopera­tion were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after the two leaders inaugu­rated the Mand-Pishin border market. Follow­ing the “very productive and positive” meeting, the prime minister told a gathering of local el­ders that the two sides had decided to move forward in the areas of trade, investment, information technol­ogy, agriculture and other sectors. The two leaderships also decided to exploit the potential for cooperation in the pow­er transmission.

He told the gathering that on his sugges­tion, the Iranian president also assured to move forward for enhancing coopera­tion in the solar energy sector. The prime minister said that during the meeting, he also put forward the suggestions regard­ing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and that the two sides would take measures for implementation of the deci­sions taken in the meeting.

Regarding the inauguration of Mand-Pishin border market, the prime minis­ter said the facility would enhance trade activity in the surrounding areas and would get uplift as trade centers would be constructed there. Prime Minister Shehbaz also invited the Iranian presi­dent to visit Pakistan which he accepted.

Coming to the project of 100 megawatt Gabd-Bolan transmission line, the PM said the project faced immense delay in the past but the incumbent government ensured its completion in the record time. Iranian President Raisi also took keen interest in the project, he added.

He said the matter related to the pow­er tariff had also been settled amicably with Iranian government

“This is a great day for Pakistan-Iran friendship and will prove a milestone for development of the two countries,” the prime minister remarked.

A new chapter to Pak-Iran ties

He thanked the energy ministers of Pakistan and Iran and relevant organi­sations for their efforts to complete the otherwise halted project in the record time. The prime minister believed that there existed huge potential for bilater­al energy and petroleum projects and ex­pressed the hope that the two countries would make all-out efforts to tap the po­tential for benefit of the two people.

He said the delegations from both sides would visit each other to work out the solar energy projects.

He said Pakistan and Iran were bound in centuries old relationship marking Is­lamic brotherhood. However the bilater­al trade, investment did not reflect that relationship, he commented.

Calling for maximum efforts to exploit the potential, the prime minister assured the Iranian president of his support and cooperation in the journey.

He said the leadership from both sides would have to bring about a rev­olution of development for the benefit of two countries. To a suggestion by the Iranian president, the prime minister assured for taking measures for a joint security mechanism in order to thwart the nefarious designs poised to under­mine the bilateral ties.

The prime minister also thanked the Iranian president for a warm reception and hospitality to him as well as the delegation.

In his address, Iranian President Ebra­him Raisi said the Pak-Iran relations were strengthening as both the coun­tries were bound in religious bond. He said Iran desired to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the energy sector.

He congratulated the Government of Pakistan on completion of the 100MW power transmission project that would beget employment opportunities for people in the area. Coming to the region­al situation, he called for resolution of regional disputes through dialogue to achieve durable peace.

Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir thanked the Iranian partners and NTDC in Pakistan for their extraor­dinary efforts to ensure completion of the project in record time despite heavy floods.

He said these projects would unlock the development and lead to the infra­structural transformation as well as in­dustrial development.

The two leaders also planted a sapling in the premises of the border market as a gesture to stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Infor­mation Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were present.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, “The joint inauguration is a manifesta­tion of the strong commitment of Pa­kistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluches­tan, respectively.”