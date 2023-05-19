Friday, May 19, 2023
Parents urged to vaccinate children  

STAFF REPORT
May 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - MPA Ghazala Siyal on Thursday appealed the parents to vaccinate their children under five- years of age against polio and protect them from physical and mental ailments. Speaking in a event, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), she said it was a national obligation to take children to age of five years to nearby hospitals or dispensaries timely and get them vaccinated against the crippling disease to help save their lives. Arif Nawaz Soomro, Abdul Fatah and Maqsood Imam also spoke the occasion.

