Friday, May 19, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 19, 2023
“Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance.”

–Coco Chanel

Brooks Brothers is the oldest and most active fashion brand that opened its doors in April of 1818. Located in Manhattan, it was one of the most prominent fashion companies that used to manufacture clothes using cotton harvested by slaves. This cotton was used to produce the very clothes that slaves wore themselves. Through the years, it produced read-to-wear suits and even outfitted Abraham Lincoln who was even wearing one of their coats at the time of his assassination. Fast-forward to the status quo, the pandemic forced the company to shut down stores, and file for bankruptcy protection due to low online sales as well.

