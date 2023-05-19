PBHF holds seminars to create awareness among growers, stakeholders of rice value chain for improving productivity, food safety

LAHORE-Pakistan Basmati Heritage Foundation (PBHF) recently arranged seminars to create awareness among the growers and other stakeholders of the rice value chain for improving productivity and food safety through the usage of certified seeds and judicious application of pesticides.

The seminars were held at Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin and were attended by the stakeholders and representatives of Ebro Foods (an international grain company) and Eurofins providing testing, certification and other facilities to exporters. Sh. Adnan Aslam, Co-convener of PBHF, welcoming the foreign guests shared a snapshot of the rice sector, particularly basmati rice. Juan Parious Soto, Commercial Director of Ebro Foods, speaking on this occasion said that better crop productivity for higher volumes through certified seeds & monitoring of pesticides residue was very important since Import Tolerances (IT) were being revised periodically by the European Union (EU), USA & Gulf countries. He said that our products are going to the high-end market and we have to keep the pesticide residue below the IT standards. Antonio Hernandez, Chairman of Ebro Foods (Ebro, Herba & Tilda), told the audience that being the world’s largest importer of basmati rice he was ambitious to double the Basmati rice import. Tariq Mahmood, Focal Person of Ebro Foods & CEO of GRS, added that Compliant Exportable Basmati rice means purity, quality, traceability & food safety.

Dr Alexander Zahm, MD Eurofins Germany, along with Dr Werner Nadder, former MD Eurofins, shared the comparison of export dynamics of Basmati rice between India & Pakistan including rapid alerts generated for pesticides & aflatoxin. Imran Sheikh & Raja Arslan Khan, National Coordinators of PBHF, moderated both seminars & explained the context of the visit of international buyers. He underlined the usage of certified seed & responsible use of pesticides to meet import tolerance standards.

REAP Senior Vice Chairman Haseeb Khan and MC member Ali Narang shared their insights for increasing the share of basmati rice exports in the global market through new seeds and pesticide stewardship. Samee ullah Naeem, CEO of Atlas Foods & Former Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, threw light on the importance of agriculture and advised the policymakers to devise farmer-centric policies for transforming the agriculture sector. Dr Ihsan ul Haq, Dr Amir Mumtaz & Dr Farrrukh Mehboob, Program Leaders of IPM, Post-Harvest & Ecotoxicology, respectively from the PARC sensitized the participants on the safe & responsible use of agrochemicals in rice production for ensuring food safety & quality.