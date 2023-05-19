Let’s look at the traffic in Karachi. For the comfort of the people, the Sindh government has started a bus service called Public Bus Service (Red Bus).

The people’s bus service operated by Sindh Government in Karachi is officially known as Sindh Intra District People’s Bus Services. It was inaugurated on 27 June 2022. This service facilitates access to the public and solves many problems. This is not only a bus service started by the government but other bus services are also running like the Green Line which runs from Sarjani to Numish Choragi and the other is the Orange Line route from North Nazimabad to Orangi Town and the Pink Bus service, for women only, has been started for travel.

Due to the bus service, people get a lot of benefits, which mostly include office workers, students, workers, etc. Earlier, when we used to travel from one place to another in local buses, we had to bear a lot of inconveniences. We used to suffer a lot.

Therefore, the government should increase bus service routes like university roads, for which there is no route bus service and university students are facing severe problems in going to the University of Karachi, NED University, and Dow University.

WASEEM ABBAS,

Karachi.