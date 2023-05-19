PHC sets free PTI activists arrested under MPO

Peshawar - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, who had been arrested recently under the Maintenance of the Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, were released by the Peshawar High Court here on Thursday.

On Thursday, a division bench of the PHC made up of Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Asad Ullah ruled to suspend the DCs’ orders and ordered release of the people being held under the MPO by giving the district administration security bonds.

In addition to those detained for targeting military, police, and government institutions, the MPO had also detained a significant number of PTI leaders and members.

The PHC set over 150 cases for hearings and halted the detention orders issued under 3-MPO by deputy commissioners of various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By making requests against acts taken under the 3-MPO, more than 150 PTI leaders and activists had appealed to the PHC. Till Thursday, the PHC had reserved judgement on the matter.

Over 1,400 persons, largely PTI members, have been detained by the police in recent days on suspicion of participating in violent attacks on public and private structures, checkpoints, and various vehicles during demonstrations over Imran Khan’s incarceration last week.

Many who were detained in the province were also apprehended under the MPO law. So far, the authorities are conducting raids to apprehend anyone responsible for the violence in the recent protests.

Sources said the cops have been ordered to search the homes and to include policewomen in the raiding teams, while the local police have been instructed to maintain the local values and norms too.