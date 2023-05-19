Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHC sets free PTI activists arrested under MPO

Our Staff Reporter
May 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -     Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, who had been arrested recently under the Maintenance of the Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, were released by the Peshawar High Court here on Thursday.

On Thursday, a division bench of the PHC made up of Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Asad Ullah ruled to suspend the DCs’ orders and ordered release of the people being held under the MPO by giving the district administration security bonds.

In addition to those detained for targeting military, police, and government institutions, the MPO had also detained a significant number of PTI leaders and members.

The PHC set over 150 cases for hearings and halted the detention orders issued under 3-MPO by deputy commissioners of various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By making requests against acts taken under the 3-MPO, more than 150 PTI leaders and activists had appealed to the PHC. Till Thursday, the PHC had reserved judgement on the matter.

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘unprecedented’ air attacks after grain deal

Over 1,400 persons, largely PTI members, have been detained by the police in recent days on suspicion of participating in violent attacks on public and private structures, checkpoints, and various vehicles during demonstrations over Imran Khan’s incarceration last week.

Many who were detained in the province were also apprehended under the MPO law. So far, the authorities are conducting raids to apprehend anyone responsible for the violence in the recent protests.

Sources said the cops have been ordered to search the homes and to include policewomen in the raiding teams, while the local police have been instructed to maintain the local values and norms too.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023