Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PHF is constitutionally independent organisation, says Haider Hussain

STAFF REPORT
May 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Haider Hussain said on Wednesday that the federation had some reservations over the interpretation of its constitution, given in the National Assembly session. He said he wanted to explain the PHF Constitution to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and all the honourable members. He said that the PHF President was constitutionally elected in the federation’s elections for a four-year term - from 2022 to 2026. The elections were recognized by Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and International Hockey Federation (FIH). He elaborated that it was not written anywhere in the PHF Constitution that the post of president was for one term only. The PHF Constitution 12.9.2 speaks about the constitutional term of the PHF President. Haider said he wanted to explain the federation’s point of view on the briefing given to the Lower House of the Parliament by the honourable minister. He said that the PHF was a constitutionally independent organization, affiliated with FIH, AHF and POA.

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘unprecedented’ air attacks after grain deal

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023