PHF is constitutionally independent organisation, says Haider Hussain

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Haider Hussain said on Wednesday that the federation had some reservations over the interpretation of its constitution, given in the National Assembly session. He said he wanted to explain the PHF Constitution to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and all the honourable members. He said that the PHF President was constitutionally elected in the federation’s elections for a four-year term - from 2022 to 2026. The elections were recognized by Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and International Hockey Federation (FIH). He elaborated that it was not written anywhere in the PHF Constitution that the post of president was for one term only. The PHF Constitution 12.9.2 speaks about the constitutional term of the PHF President. Haider said he wanted to explain the federation’s point of view on the briefing given to the Lower House of the Parliament by the honourable minister. He said that the PHF was a constitutionally independent organization, affiliated with FIH, AHF and POA.