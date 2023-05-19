Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PLRA launches facility of e-registration of lands in Fsd division

Our Staff Reporter
May 19, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD     -   The Punjab Land Re­cord Authority (PLRA) has launched the facil­ity of e-registration of lands in Faisalabad di­vision.

In the regard, a train­ing session for assis­tant commissioners, revenue officers as well as staff was held at mu­nicipal corporation hall here on Thursday.

Opening the train­ing session, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that Punjab government has pro­vided e-registration fa­cility to people at their door steps. A web por­tal has been launched for e-registration which will eliminate fabrica­tion and fake deeds.

Now the consumers will get challan from e-stamp web portals and they would be able to write deeds by sitting at their homes after depositing their due fee in the Bank of Punjab. The deed will be transferred to sub-registrar through digi­tal process. After that, buyers and sellers will present before the sub-registrar for bio­metric verification and registering their state­ments. After approval, they will get a copy of their registry.

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘unprecedented’ air attacks after grain deal

She said that the reg­istration system is very vital in service delivery and it has been mod­ernised through digi­talisation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023