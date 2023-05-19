PLRA launches facility of e-registration of lands in Fsd division

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Land Re­cord Authority (PLRA) has launched the facil­ity of e-registration of lands in Faisalabad di­vision.

In the regard, a train­ing session for assis­tant commissioners, revenue officers as well as staff was held at mu­nicipal corporation hall here on Thursday.

Opening the train­ing session, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that Punjab government has pro­vided e-registration fa­cility to people at their door steps. A web por­tal has been launched for e-registration which will eliminate fabrica­tion and fake deeds.

Now the consumers will get challan from e-stamp web portals and they would be able to write deeds by sitting at their homes after depositing their due fee in the Bank of Punjab. The deed will be transferred to sub-registrar through digi­tal process. After that, buyers and sellers will present before the sub-registrar for bio­metric verification and registering their state­ments. After approval, they will get a copy of their registry.

She said that the reg­istration system is very vital in service delivery and it has been mod­ernised through digi­talisation.