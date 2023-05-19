Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to end menace of terrorism

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to end menace of terrorism
Web Desk
8:15 PM | May 19, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed on Friday his determination to end the menace of terrorism from the country.

Condemning the attack on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq's convoy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Thank God that Sirajul Haq is safe. I express my solidarity with him."

In connection with the attack on the JI chief's cavalcade, the premier asked the Balochistan chief minister for a report on the incident.

Read also: One killed, six injured as Sirajul Haq's cavalcade comes under suicide attack

Recalling the entire nation was united against terrorism, PM Shehbaz said that terrorists were the enemies of the country, adding the entire nation was united against terrorists. "The terrorism, which ended in 2018, is resurfacing again," the premier rued.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023