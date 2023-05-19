PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to end menace of terrorism

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed on Friday his determination to end the menace of terrorism from the country.

Condemning the attack on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq's convoy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Thank God that Sirajul Haq is safe. I express my solidarity with him."

In connection with the attack on the JI chief's cavalcade, the premier asked the Balochistan chief minister for a report on the incident.

Read also: One killed, six injured as Sirajul Haq's cavalcade comes under suicide attack

Recalling the entire nation was united against terrorism, PM Shehbaz said that terrorists were the enemies of the country, adding the entire nation was united against terrorists. "The terrorism, which ended in 2018, is resurfacing again," the premier rued.