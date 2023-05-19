PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and current political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a three-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the agenda of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation will come under discussion during the meeting.

Sources further informed that the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislation during its last meeting will be ratified while National Sports Policy will also come under discussion during the cabinet meeting.