Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today
Web Desk
9:36 AM | May 19, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and current political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a three-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the agenda of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation will come under discussion during the meeting.

Sources further informed that the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislation during its last meeting will be ratified while National Sports Policy will also come under discussion during the cabinet meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023