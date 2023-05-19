PM terms his meeting with Iranian President constructive

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that he had a very constructive and fruitful meeting with President of Iran Dr. Ebrahaim Raisi.

In a series of tweets today, he said we agreed to double down on our collective efforts to fully unpack the potential of our bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister said we have prioritized the areas of trade, investment, information technology, agriculture and power for the roadmap of future cooperation. For this purpose, accelerating the pace of work on Free Trade Agreement will be given a priority.

He said yesterday was the memorable day for the people of Balochistan. The joint inauguration of Mand-Pishin border market and Polan-Gabd transmission line will uplift the standard of living of the people by opening up new opportunities of socio-economic development.

The Prime Minister said there is an immense untapped potential of border markets that we plan to unpack in due course of time.

He said Mand-Pishin marketplace is one of six other border points.

The Prime Minister appreciated all those who ensured the completion of the transmission line project in record four months that was pending since 2009.