Police nab 3 land grabbers

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Koral Police Station apprehended three land grabbers during an operation against land grabbing mafia and recovered arms with ammunition, a police public Relation Officer said on Thursday.

He said that a grand operation against land grabbers is underway following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

Following these directions the Koral police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three accused. The accused were identified as Main Khan, Gula Khan and Muhammad Aamir Sohail and recovered arms with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG (Operations) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has said that land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would continue against those who illegally occupy land of others.

He thoroughly directed all zonal police officers to intensify this crackdown until the elimination of land grabbing from the federal capital. Citizens are also requested to report any such activities to the police helpline Pukar-15.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad capital police apprehended 14 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

Following these directives, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Sohail Zafar involved in illegal gas filling. The Banigala police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ishfaq involved in drug paddling and recovered 560 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Yasir involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Tarnol police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Umar Khan and Abid Khan involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Kafiyat Hussain involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Moreover, the Noon police team arrested two accused namely Imran Khan and Sohaib Javeed involved in drug paddling and recovered 100 gram ice and 1030 gram hashish from their possession. Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Gulfraz and Jawad involved in possessing illegal weapon and drug paddling and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 235 gram heroin from their possession. Lohi Bher police arrested the accused namely Aqib involved in possessing illegal weapon and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During the ongoing crackdown against absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested four absconders from various areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Police robbery and dacoity unit (RDU) police team arrested two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered cash, mobile phone, weapons with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession, he said.

Following these directions, a robbery and dacoity unit (RDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Aziz Ullah and Awais Ali.

Police team also recovered cash, mobile phone weapons with ammunition and motorbike used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.