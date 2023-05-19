Political issues should be resolved with sagacity: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said political issues should be resolved with sagacity and patience so as to focus on economic problems facing the nation.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said political instability is creating problems for Pakistan.

The President said action should be taken against the miscreants involved in the incidents of 9th May.

To a question, Dr Arif Alvi said he is in support of the Pakistan Army, democratic forces and the people of Pakistan.

He said harmony should be created among institutions for progress of the country.

The President said transparent investigation should be held and those who attacked military installations and government properties should be punished.