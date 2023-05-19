Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Political issues should be resolved with sagacity: President

Political issues should be resolved with sagacity: President
Web Desk
10:18 AM | May 19, 2023
National

President Dr Arif Alvi has said political issues should be resolved with sagacity and patience so as to focus on economic problems facing the nation.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said political instability is creating problems for Pakistan.

The President said action should be taken against the miscreants involved in the incidents of 9th May.

To a question, Dr Arif Alvi said he is in support of the Pakistan Army, democratic forces and the people of Pakistan.

He said harmony should be created among institutions for progress of the country.

The President said transparent investigation should be held and those who attacked military installations and government properties should be punished.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023