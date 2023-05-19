Friday, May 19, 2023
PPP resolution condemns 9/5 attacks

PPP resolution condemns 9/5 attacks
Web Desk
7:08 PM | May 19, 2023
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday passed a resolution condemning the May 9 tragedy. 

At the meeting of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC), it was said that the PPP strongly condemned the incidents that happened in several cities across the country on May 9. 

"Despite being the target of political vendetta for decades, the PPP has never resorted to violence following the instructions and resolutions of its leadership," the resolution said. 

 The PPP added, "Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was martyred, but the PPP always spoke of the unity of the country. As a result of any political oppression, the PPP never did anything against the country or national institutions," the PPP added.

The party was of the view that those responsible for the May 9 vandalism should be brought to justice and punished.

