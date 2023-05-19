Prime Minister to visit Peshawar today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Peshawar today.

According to the Prime Minister Office, he will also visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar where he will be briefed about the restoration process after the vandalization of the building, record and broadcasting equipment by miscreants on 9th of this month.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif will visit Governor House where he will be brief about the overall law and order situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister will also meet the political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.