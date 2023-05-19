Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Prime Minister to visit Peshawar today

Prime Minister to visit Peshawar today
Web Desk
11:54 AM | May 19, 2023
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Peshawar today.

According to the Prime Minister Office, he will also visit Radio Pakistan Peshawar where he will be briefed about the restoration process after the vandalization of the building, record and broadcasting equipment by miscreants on 9th of this month. 

Later, Shehbaz Sharif will visit Governor House where he will be brief about the overall law and order situation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister will also meet the political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1684472220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023