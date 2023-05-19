PSCA, LWMC join hands for cleaning Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority (PSCA) and the Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company (LWMC) have joined hands to ensure cleanliness and hygiene of Lahore. Under the Safe and Smart City concept, the collaboration aims to implement innovative measures to enhance waste management practices and create a cleaner environment. A productive meeting was held at the PSCA headquarters, attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the LWMC Babar Sahib Din and other key members. The participants unanimously agreed to install modern sensors in garbage bins across the city to accurately measure and report the filling lev­els. This real-time data will enable prompt and tar­geted waste collection operations, ensuring efficient waste disposal. To complement these efforts, the existing Safe City cameras will be utilized to identify areas with excessive garbage accumulation.