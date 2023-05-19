PTA takes action against illegal provisioning of internet services  

ISLAMABAD-In its continuous efforts to eliminate the rampant proliferation of illegal internet service providers, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), successfully conducted multiple raids. During the two raids conducted at Muslim Town and Multan Road in Lahore, equipment of illegal ISPs was confiscated. In addition, an enforcement action was initiated in Rawalpindi, resulting in the identification and blocking of services provided by an internet service provider that was still operating after termination of license. The successful efforts against illegal internet service providers can be attributed to PTA’s unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services. These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national exchequer. PTA urges the public to only avail telecom services from PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators.