PTI’s Lawmaker Firdous Shamim Naqvi moved to Sukkur Jail

KARACHI-PTI lawmaker and former Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, has been transferred from Karachi Central Jail to Sukkur jail. The PTI leader was taken into police custody in Karachi on May 14 for leading a rally from the Pehlwan Goth area. The PTI lawmaker was detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law. He was being kept in Karachi but the Sindh government on Wednesday issued an order to shift PTI leader to the Sukkur jail.

The order reads: “In continuation and partial modification of this department’s order of even number dated May 14, 2023, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, son of Syed Shamim ul Hassan Naqvi, residing in KDA Scheme, Karsaz Road, Karachi, detained under MPO 1960, may be detained at the Central Prison Sukkur instead of the District Prison Malir, Karachi.” Yesterday, MPA’s family urged the authorities to shift him to Karachi rather than Sukkur jail due to his medical conditions.

Ali Zaidi moved to Jacobabad

Meanwhile, the Sindh government also shifted former federal minister Ali Zaidi to Jacobabad after the home department cancelled the sub-jail order issued for him. Sources revealed that he will be kept in Jacobabad Jail for one month under MPO. The PTI leader was arrested on May 9 by law enforcement agencies following a protest in the Baloch Colony area in the wake of Imran Khan’s arrest.