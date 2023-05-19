PU College of Pharmacy organizes Int’l seminar

LAHORE - Pun­jab University College of Pharmacy organized inter­national seminar on ‘Mod­ern Techniques of Atomic Absorption Spectrometer, FTIR, NIR Spectrometer and Mercury Analyzer’. The seminar was attended by Regional Director Lomax Industries Services Arkady Kuznetsov, Principal PU Col­lege of Pharmacy Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, representatives of Bin Rashid Company, faculty members and a large num­ber of students. Addressing the participants, the speak­ers highlighted all scientific instruments and the latest technology used in them, machines used in pharmacy and research. Dr Khalid Hus­sain said that the purpose of organizing the seminar was to create awareness about scientific instruments and their measurement technol­ogy used in universities and industries. Later, shields were distributed among the participants.