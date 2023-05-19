PU College of Pharmacy organizes Int’l seminar

LAHORE - Punjab University College of Pharmacy organized international seminar on ‘Modern Techniques of Atomic Absorption Spectrometer, FTIR, NIR Spectrometer and Mercury Analyzer’. The seminar was attended by Regional Director Lomax Industries Services Arkady Kuznetsov, Principal PU College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, representatives of Bin Rashid Company, faculty members and a large number of students. Addressing the participants, the speakers highlighted all scientific instruments and the latest technology used in them, machines used in pharmacy and research. Dr Khalid Hussain said that the purpose of organizing the seminar was to create awareness about scientific instruments and their measurement technology used in universities and industries. Later, shields were distributed among the participants.