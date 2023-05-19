Punjab government utilising maximum resources to provide better travelling facilities: Minister   

ATTOCK - Provincial Minister for Communication, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal has said that the Punjab government is utilising maximum available resources to provide better travelling facilities to those living in far flung areas. He said this during his visit to different under construction roads which include Kharpa Interchange to Malowali Road, Kharpa Interchange to Ikhlas Road and Mithial to Pindigheb Road. XEN Highways Ashfaq Sulehri and other officers were also present. The provincial minister said these 68 km long carpeted roads are being built at the cost of Rs 2800 million. The minister said these roads when completed will benefit a large population of the area. He checked the quality of work of all the roads and directed the concerned officers to ensure timely completion of these roads with out compromising on quality of the work. Earlier, the minister was briefed about the scope and progress of the under construction roads.