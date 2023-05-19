Punjab govt shows proof of PTI’s involvement in arson attacks on May 9 to ECP

LAHORE - Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and Elec­tion Commission Members met with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Thursday and con­demned May 9th terrorism in­cidents besides expressing sol­idarity with the armed forces.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Election Commis­sioner chaired a meeting which strongly condemned terrorist incidents on May 9, says an official handout issued on Thursday.

Chief Election Commission­er and the ECP Members were presented solid proofs about the involvement of a political party in the May 9 terrorist in­cidents. Chief Election Commis­sioner and ECP Members were also presented proofs of pic­tures, videos and messaging.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the meet­ing reprimanded that a polit­ical party made shameful the whole Pakistani nation on May 9, adding that attacks on mili­tary installations were carried out under a planned strate­gy. Proofs of contacts between the attackers and the politi­cal leadership in Zaman Park surfaced through geo-fencing. Mohsin Naqvi denounced that an obnoxious game was played un­der the guise of politics and ac­cording to the initial estimate loss of Rs.600 crore was incurred. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja while addressing the meeting appreciated that the Pun­jab government undertook excel­lent steps for the protection of masses in the wake of present situa­tion. “The objective of Election Com­mission is to ensure holding fair, just and peaceful general elections as the ECP is not affiliated with any political party nor it have any po­litical motives,” he added. Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that the ECP always made decisions on mer­it, adding that the Caretaker govern­ment was also impartial and hold­ing free and fair election was also its mandate. The ECP would again review security steps for holding general elections. Election Commis­sion would provide all possible as­sistance to the Punjab government to hold free and fair elections, he said. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP Mem­bers were given a briefing about the terrorist incidents occurred on May 9. Inspector General of Police Dr Us­man Anwar apprised the Chief Elec­tion Commissioner and the ECP Members about the details of at­tacks at the Jinnah House and other military installations on May 9.