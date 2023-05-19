Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran Khan's residence today

Punjab police will send a delegation to search Imran Khan’s house in Lahore today to apprehend “terrorists” allegedly holed up in Zaman Park after seeking permission from the former prime minister.

The delegation, he said, would be led by the commissioner of Lahore. Mir elaborated that the team will set a time with Imran and then search his house in the presence of cameras.

The minister further stated that police contingents, of nearly 400 cops, would also accompany the delegation “to arrest terrorists holed up there”.

The negotiations between the government and Imran Khan for the search of house would take place today, say sources.

He alleged that the police have arrested eight suspects – who were involved in the attack on Jinnah House – fleeing from the PTI chairman’s Zaman Park residence. “The arrested suspects were those who were identified in geofencing”, he added.

Moreover, he said, if Imran Khan refused to allow for conducting search operation, a meeting will be held at 07:00 pm for future ‘course of plan’.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.