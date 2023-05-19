Friday, May 19, 2023
Rally held to show solidarity with Pak Army

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The civil society and people belonging to all walks of life staged a rally to condemn 9th May incident and express solidarity with Pakistan Army.

Rally was taken out from Tando Jam to Hyderabad press club strongly condemned anti-state protests of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in which state buildings were stormed. The participants of the rally said Pak Army was a lifeline for patriotic Pakistanis and no one will be allowed to defame our armed forces. PTI leadership must refrain from maligning state institutions failing which they would not be allowed to move freely in society, they warned. 

