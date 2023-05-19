Rearrest of PTI leaders: IHC issues notice to IGP, AGP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notices to the inspector general of police and attorney general for Pakistan while hearing petitions against the rearrest of PTI leaders despite the court order.

The notices were issued during the hearing of multiple pleas seeking contempt of court proceedings against police officials following the rearrest of PTI Senior Vice-President Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan and Maleeka Bukhari after they were granted bail.

The court ordered IG Akbar Nasir Khan to submit his response to the notice by Monday (May 22).

Expressing the court’s dismay for disrespect to the orders, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb remarked that the government had tried to “defeat the writ of the court.” Insubordination of the court orders manifested that we are not a civilised country.

Justice Aurangzeb observed that a campaign had been launched against the constitutional courts. "These courts are delivering justice according to the law. Those who are running the campaign, have in the past got relief from the same courts."

He said unlike politicians, the judges could not defend themselves in talk shows on media.

He questioned the IG why Shireen Mazari was handed over to the Punjab police despite court orders. The AGP replied that this should not have happened.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the IG if the Punjab police were called in deliberately despite knowing that they had been ordered by the court not to arrest her.