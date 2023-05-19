Rupee sheds 21 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee witnessed 24 paisas devaluation against US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 285.61 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 285.40. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 292 and Rs 296, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 31 paisas to close at Rs 308.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs. 309.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.07, whereas a decrease of 71 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 355.56 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 354.85. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 06 paisas and 05 paisas to close at Rs. 77.78 and Rs.76.15, respectively.