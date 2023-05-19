Saboteurs of May 9 incidents will not be spared: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that there is no concession for the saboteurs involved in May 9, terrorist incidents and they all will be brought to book shortly. These views were expressed by him while chairing a high level meeting on law and order in Lahore on Thursday. Legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the terrorist incidents of May 9 were reviewed during the meeting. Mohsin Naqbi directed the police high-ups that all cases should be investigated in a professional and legally effective manner so that no criminal escapes the justice system. He said that those who took the law into their hands will be dealt with iron hands. Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister visited Police Lines Faisalabad today and inquired about the health condition of Police personnel, injured in miscreants’ attacks. He said that patience shown by the brave sons of Punjab Police is admirable. Mohsin Naqvi said that Police officers and youths have set a fine example of duty.
CM INQUIRES AFTER INJURED POLICEMEN
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the injured policemen at Police Lines Faisalabad, who had been attacked by miscreants on May 9. During his visit, he inquired about their well-being and praised their unwavering morale, said a handout issued here. The CM expressed deep admiration for the patience exhibited by the policemen and acknowledged their commendable dedication to duty, successfully thwarting the nefarious intentions of the political group. Simultaneously, the CM presided over meetings held at police lines and the commissioner’s office in Faisalabad to evaluate the prevailing law and order situation and review the legal actions taken against the miscreants involved in the terrorist incidents on May 9. The CM directed to ensure the early arrest of all the miscreants and emphasized the need for a professional and thorough legal process. He stressed the importance of conducting meticulous investigations to prevent any escape of the wrongdoers. Additionally, he asserted that both the facilitators and the mastermind behind the miscreants would face legal consequences. The CM reaffirmed that strict measures would be taken against those who take the law into their own hands, emphasizing that no one would be exempted from accountability. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IG police, Faisalabad’s commissioner, RPO, CPO and others were also present.