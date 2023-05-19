Saboteurs of May 9 incidents will not be spared: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that there is no concession for the sabo­teurs involved in May 9, terrorist in­cidents and they all will be brought to book shortly. These views were ex­pressed by him while chairing a high level meeting on law and order in La­hore on Thursday. Legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the terrorist incidents of May 9 were re­viewed during the meeting. Mohsin Naqbi directed the police high-ups that all cases should be investigated in a professional and legally effective manner so that no criminal escapes the justice system. He said that those who took the law into their hands will be dealt with iron hands. Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister visited Police Lines Faisalabad today and inquired about the health condition of Police personnel, injured in miscreants’ at­tacks. He said that patience shown by the brave sons of Punjab Police is admirable. Mohsin Naqvi said that Po­lice officers and youths have set a fine example of duty.

CM INQUIRES AFTER INJURED POLICEMEN

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi paid a visit to the injured policemen at Police Lines Faisalabad, who had been attacked by miscreants on May 9. During his visit, he inquired about their well-being and praised their unwavering morale, said a handout is­sued here. The CM expressed deep ad­miration for the patience exhibited by the policemen and acknowledged their commendable dedication to duty, suc­cessfully thwarting the nefarious inten­tions of the political group. Simultane­ously, the CM presided over meetings held at police lines and the commission­er’s office in Faisalabad to evaluate the prevailing law and order situation and review the legal actions taken against the miscreants involved in the terrorist incidents on May 9. The CM directed to ensure the early arrest of all the miscre­ants and emphasized the need for a pro­fessional and thorough legal process. He stressed the importance of conducting meticulous investigations to prevent any escape of the wrongdoers. Additionally, he asserted that both the facilitators and the mastermind behind the miscreants would face legal consequences. The CM reaffirmed that strict measures would be taken against those who take the law into their own hands, emphasizing that no one would be exempted from account­ability. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, IG police, Faisalabad’s commissioner, RPO, CPO and others were also present.