SCBA raises concerns over trials of May 9 accused in military courts

Association affirms its unwavering support for armed forces: Says targeting historical, cultural landmarks like Jinnah House an assault on shared heritage, identity of Pakistani people.
ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed concerns that conducting trials of individuals involved in the May 9 pandemonium under military courts may raise questions about transparency, impartiality, and the protection of civil liberties.
In a statement, the SCBA President and the Executive Committee condemned the criminal events on May 9, where violent mobs attacked and vandalized Jinnah House in Lahore and military installations across the country. They stated that such acts undermine the rule of law and pose a threat to the stability and security of the nation. The SCBA affirmed its unwavering support for the armed forces and emphasized that targeting historical and cultural landmarks like Jinnah House is an assault on the shared heritage and identity of the Pakistani people. Similarly, they stressed that targeting military offices and installations poses a threat to national security. The SCBA highlighted the importance of preserving these landmarks as reminders of the nation’s history and principles. They also emphasized the significance of safeguarding military apparatus for the nation’s security and the safety of its citizens.
While acknowledging the need to address security concerns and maintain law and order, the SCBA underscored the importance of upholding principles of justice, fairness, and due process. They expressed concerns that trials conducted under military courts may raise questions about transparency, impartiality, and the protection of civil liberties. The SCBA argued that all individuals accused of crimes should be granted their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Constitution, including the right to a fair trial within the existing criminal justice system. They also raised concerns about the lack of civilian oversight and accountability in military courts, as they are composed of military officers and may have different procedures and standards of evidence. The SCBA deemed the trial by military courts as unconstitutional. The SCBA stressed the need to strike a balance between security imperatives and the protection of civil liberties, including the right to a fair trial. They called for efforts to strengthen the civilian judiciary, enhance its capacity to handle terrorism-related cases, and ensure that all individuals, regardless of their alleged crimes, receive due process and the protection of their fundamental rights in accordance with the law.