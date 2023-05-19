SCBA raises concerns over trials of May 9 accused in military courts

Association affirms its unwavering support for armed forces: Says targeting historical, cultural landmarks like Jinnah House an assault on shared heritage, identity of Pakistani people.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed concerns that conducting trials of individuals in­volved in the May 9 pandemonium under military courts may raise ques­tions about transparency, impartiality, and the protection of civil liberties.

In a statement, the SCBA President and the Executive Committee con­demned the criminal events on May 9, where violent mobs attacked and van­dalized Jinnah House in Lahore and military installations across the coun­try. They stated that such acts under­mine the rule of law and pose a threat to the stability and security of the na­tion. The SCBA affirmed its unwaver­ing support for the armed forces and emphasized that targeting historical and cultural landmarks like Jinnah House is an assault on the shared heritage and identity of the Pakistani people. Similarly, they stressed that targeting military offices and installa­tions poses a threat to national secu­rity. The SCBA highlighted the impor­tance of preserving these landmarks as reminders of the nation’s history and principles. They also emphasized the significance of safeguarding mili­tary apparatus for the nation’s secu­rity and the safety of its citizens.

While acknowledging the need to address security concerns and main­tain law and order, the SCBA under­scored the importance of upholding principles of justice, fairness, and due process. They expressed con­cerns that trials conducted under military courts may raise questions about transparency, impartiality, and the protection of civil liberties. The SCBA argued that all individuals accused of crimes should be granted their fundamental rights as guaran­teed by the Constitution, including the right to a fair trial within the ex­isting criminal justice system. They also raised concerns about the lack of civilian oversight and account­ability in military courts, as they are composed of military officers and may have different procedures and standards of evidence. The SCBA deemed the trial by military courts as unconstitutional. The SCBA stressed the need to strike a balance between security imperatives and the protection of civil liberties, including the right to a fair trial. They called for efforts to strengthen the civilian judi­ciary, enhance its capacity to handle terrorism-related cases, and ensure that all individuals, regardless of their alleged crimes, receive due process and the protection of their fundamen­tal rights in accordance with the law.