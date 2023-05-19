Security forces kill terrorist in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Thursday killed a terrorist in Bajaur district, said media wing of the military. The ISPR said that on 18 May 2023, fire exchange took place between Pakistani troops and terrorists in general area Loesam, Bajaur District. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was sent to hell. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman (23), resident of DI Khan having fought gallantly, embraced martydorm. Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, according to the ISPR. It further said security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.