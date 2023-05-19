Friday, May 19, 2023
Security forces kill terrorist in Bajaur

Staff Reporter
May 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -    The security forces on Thursday killed a terror­ist in Bajaur district, said media wing of the mili­tary. The ISPR said that on 18 May 2023, fire exchange took place between Paki­stani troops and terrorists in general area Loesam, Ba­jaur District. The troops ef­fectively engaged the ter­rorists’ location and one terrorist was sent to hell. However, during the in­tense exchange of fire, Se­poy Shafiq Ur Rehman (23), resident of DI Khan having fought gallantly, embraced martydorm. Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, according to the ISPR. It further said security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

