Senate body for payment of outstanding dues to KP

Peshawar - The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution of Powers held a meeting to address the urgent matter of outstanding dues owed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to improve public services and strengthen the provincial economy. Chaired by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and attended by Senators Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Nuzhat Sadiq, the committee pledged to prioritize the province’s concerns by engaging with the federal government for prompt resolutions.

The meeting focused on ensuring the efficient utilization of resources transferred to provinces under the devolved system. The committee sought updates on the progress of the 19 departments handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the 18th amendment. Chief Secretary KP Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Qureshi, and relevant administrative secretaries and officials attended the meeting.

Discussions centred around the challenges arising from the implementation of the 18th Amendment. The Chief Secretary provided a detailed briefing on the departments, employees, assets, and their utilization within the devolved system. Emphasis was placed on implementing devolved powers at the grassroots level to benefit the people.

The committee also discussed recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of the Joint Interests Council, aiming for better cooperation and coordination among stakeholders.