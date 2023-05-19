Sindh basketball team named for 34th National Games  

LAHORE - The Sindh basketball team for the 34th National Games Quetta 2023 has been announced. The 9-member team was announced by team manager Khurram Rafi in the presence of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and international selector Ghulam Rasool after the conclusion of the training camp in which 20 players were included in the camp. The squad consists of Anas Azhar, Asad Imam, M Ehsan, Taimur Zaheer, Arbaaz Khan, Hasan Ali, Zakaria Ali, Daniyal Ahmed Ch and Rana Azhar while Abdul Rafi, Hamza Kh, Hamza Khan, Daniyal Marwat and Shayan Qadri are reserve players. The Ghulam Rasool-coached team will leave for Quetta by bus on May 20. The players have been instructed to meet the team manager Khurram Rafi on May 19.