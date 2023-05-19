Sindh Govt brings more diesel-electric hybrid buses for Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced expanding fleet of the Peoples Bus Service being run in Karachi as the provincial government was making a deal with a local manufacturer of diesel-electric hybrid buses.

At a ceremony to launch the diesel-electric hybrid bus produced by Yutong Master Company, Mr Memon assured the foreign investors and local business community that the Sindh government would ensure every possible support and facility to enhance their capacity and output. During the launch ceremony, Memon was presented with the key to a diesel-electric hybrid bus by representatives of the local manufacturer.

Sharjeel Memon said on the occasion that Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have given special instructions to the provincial officials concerned to improve the public transport services in all cities and districts of the province. “There’s a clear direction from party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to modernise the public transport services in all cities and districts of Sindh,” he said.

He further said a bus depot for the transport department would be constructed, adding that additional bus depots would be built in the city on suitable land according to the requirements of the public transport systems. Taking to Twitter today, Sharjeel Memon said that a new fleet of diesel-electric hybrid Buses will reach Karachi very soon as the model bus is already reached.

“The transport department is bringing new projects of transport for people of Sindh. Inshallah PPP’s Sindh govt will provide maximum transport facilities,” he added.