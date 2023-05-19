Sister city ties between Murree, Chinese city of Dujiangyan

Pakistani city of Murree and the Chinese city of Dujiangyan on Friday signed a letter of Intent for establishment of sister city ties.

The move comes in a bid to further cement people-to-people exchanges and enhance practical cooperation.

The singing ceremony was held in the famous Lidui Park of Dujiangyan. Murree was represented by Ambassador Moin ul Haque, while Mayor Zhang Yadan, signed on behalf of Dujiangyan.

The cooperation agreement has been especially envisaged keeping in view the picturesque setting of the two cities amidst green hills and their touristic strengths. The experience sharing of Dujiangyan of hosting and managing more than 30 million tourists annually would help the city of Murree in its own plans to manage large inflows of visitors and upgrade its tourism infrastructure as well.

Establishment of the latest sister city ties will also augment the already strong people-to-people ties existing through more than 40 sister province and sister city agreements between various regions and cities of China and Pakistan.