Snatching farmers’ land  

Farmers’ land is not only a source of income for them but a country’s export and economic growth is also in the hands of farmers. If this source of income is snatched, farmers along with the country shall go into debt and loss. Unfortunately, still the government is evicting poor farmers including small business owners from their own land forcefully on behalf of developers and builders who are in search of riverfront areas for their projects. Being miserable to the poor ones will bring no development in the country. Likely, the poor will get poorer whereas the rich will get richer. Agricultural production in the country will fall.

Therefore, I urge the authorities and government to remember Article-23 of the constitution and safeguard the property of every individual. And farmers have a highly important role in the development of the economy so their rights must too be conserved.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.