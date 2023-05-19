Speakers deliberate on measures to prevent Thalassaemia

Peshawar - A significant stride in the battle against Thalassemia in Pakistan was taken today at the Seminar and Consultative Meeting on Thalassemia Prevention in Pakistan. With the captivating theme of “Be Aware, Share Care; Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassemia Care Gap,” this momentous event unfolded at the prestigious Khyber Medical University in Peshawar.

The collaborative efforts of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Dosti Welfare Organization, National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Thalassemia Control Program orchestrated this extraordinary gathering. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including the Chief Guest, Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department, and distinguished participants such as the Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, the Director of Operations at NCHD, Dr Asghar, the Project Director of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thalassemia Control Program, and Irfan Khan, the Health Coordinator of Dosti Welfare Organization. Dr Inayat Shah, Director of the Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, warmly welcomed all the distinguished guests and participants.

During the event, the renowned Hematologist Prof Dr Shah Taj delivered a thought-provoking presentation on Thalassemia prevention in Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of Mass Education and Awareness, Public Screening, Genetic Counseling, and Prenatal Diagnosis. His insightful keynote speech left a lasting impact on the audience. Dr Gulab Fatimai, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine, skillfully moderated the open panel discussion.

In recognition of the collaborative endeavours and unwavering dedication to Thalassemia prevention, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq presented shields and certificates to the panellists and organizers.