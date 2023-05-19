Sui Northern to solarize its buildings under the Green Office Initiative

In an era where global society faces critical challenges such as climate change, dwindling fossil fuel reserves, and a growing demand for electricity, the significance of harnessing renewable energy sources has never been more apparent. Among these sources, solar energy stands out as a beacon of hope and an indispensable solution. Solar power, derived from the sun's immense energy, not only offers a clean and sustainable alternative to conventional energy sources but also presents a multitude of benefits that extend far beyond environmental preservation. As we delve into the importance of solar energy, we uncover a transformative force capable of shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for our planet and all its inhabitants. Pakistan is blessed with solar radiations and this blessing should be used to generate solar power reduce carbon footprints while mitigating climate change.

Government of Pakistan recently announced Energy Plan aimed at energy conservation through various initiatives. It was decided to promote use of solar energy as a sustainable solution to the ongoing energy crisis. Later on, Federal Cabinet in its meeting approved the Framework Guidelines for “Solarization of Public Sector Buildings” for the promotion and development of indigenous renewable energy resources in the country and to reduce the impact of prevailing high prices of imported fossil which is causing drain of precious foreign exchange. Under the said initiative, the Government of Pakistan planned to solarize public sector buildings to save energy and advised all State Owned Entities (SOEs) to complete this task.

In line with the directions of the Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding solarization of government buildings, SNGPL decided to convert 10 company owned offices/premises into green office through installation of solar systems with estimated power of 1.37 MW. Services of NESPAK were hired by SNGPL for detailed designing of solar system and subsequently tender has been floated for installation of these solar systems. Installation of these system will result in generation of approximately 1,850,185 KWh electricity annually which will result in annual saving of approximately Rs 72.5 million towards electricity bills.

Under the guidance of the company’s Board of Directors and current acting Managing Director, the company took immediate measures for implementation of the green office project. Under this initiative the company is focusing on utilizing solar energy for electricity production resulting in considerable saving and reduction of load on the grid. Initially in the first phase, SNGPL has selected regional offices of Islamabad and Lahore for installation of on-grid (net metering based) solar power generation system. Designing of solar system at Islamabad regional office, preparation of system specifications and BOQ was performed by SNGPL by utilizing in-house resources. Currently 210 KWp On-Grid solar system is being installed at the Islamabad office while procurement of 207 KWp solar system at Lahore regional office is also in progress. Acting MD SNGPL has been taking keen interest in the project as it will result in huge energy saving and will help the country in overcoming the energy crisis.